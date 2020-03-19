The sports fraternity, including the likes of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The national leader has announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

PM’s address came as the number of cases of novel coronavirus swelled to 173, including 19 who have recovered and four deaths.