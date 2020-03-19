The sports fraternity, including the likes of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The national leader has announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

PM’s address came as the number of cases of novel coronavirus swelled to 173, including 19 who have recovered and four deaths.

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020

Thanking PM @narendramodi Ji & the #Indian Govt. to take the much needed actions & steps to fight & prevent #Covid-19 from increasing! It all comes down to us and it’s our responsibility to do and respect the government’s decision! Let’s come together and fight #Coronavirus 🙌💯 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 19, 2020

I liked the appeal from @narendramodi requesting the whole country to rise to the occasion. It is up to us to fight this together. Let us do all the simple things & ensure that the people who depend on us for their income are protected. Let us not be silly about large gatherings — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 19, 2020