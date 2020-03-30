Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday urged the citizens to stay at home in order to save themselves from the pandemic COVID-19.

Notably, India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 29 lives and affected over 900 in the country as per the Government website.

“Throwback 1997. Stay Home & Stay Safe #covid_19,” wrote the former India batsman with a picture of his from 1997.

🇮🇳 Stay Home & Stay Safe#covid_19 pic.twitter.com/KerK4fi6KZ — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 30, 2020

To prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Azharuddin had stressed on the need for social distancing to combat the virus.

Azharuddin had posted a video of himself working out on the jumping rope and emphasised on the importance of home workouts during self-isolation.

“Home Workouts during this difficult times of Covid_19. Pls be home and safe. Social distancing is the necessity of the day. Please be aware of the measures of the govt for citizen safety and adhere to the lockdown. May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight,” read Azharuddin’s post on Twitter.