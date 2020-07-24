In a recent development, Prime Minister of South Korea Chung Sye-kyun on Friday stated they are looking to welcome back spectators into stadiums in a limited capacity from August.

The South Korean government is looking to restore normalcy post the coronavirus pandemic hit the entire world and stopped almost all sporting world around the world.

“Many citizens who have been cheering via online are looking forward to entering the stadium again,” PM Chung said during a government meeting on Friday.

Every spectator will be checked for temperature before allowed into the stadiums and wearing face masks has also been made mandatory. In addition, fans have been banned from eating and drinking during the games and also from excessive shouting.

Sports is gradually resuming after the coronavirus enforced break. While the European football leagues were among the first ones to return amid a global pandemic, most sports including cricket and F1 have also returned.