Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has stepped ahead to raise money to provide essentials like food and other basic necessities for daily wage workers in view of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so claimed over 16,500 lives and infected over 3,80,000 people across the world.

Notably, a lockdown has been imposed in most parts of the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In India, the dreaded COVID-19 virus has infected more than 500 people and caused 10 deaths.

In such a scenario, the informal sector in the country is the worst hit as those who depend on daily wages are struggling to provide for their families in this global health emergency.

To help these people, Sania shared a video on her social media profile in which she is seen supporting the Safa organisation and stated that she would be donating to help the daily wagers and even urged the people to make a contribution for the workers during this tough time.

“In this difficult time that the world is going through, we are privileged to be able to sit at home, in comfort and wait for everything to be ok again… there are thousands of people who aren’t that lucky enough and it’s our responsibility to take care of them in whatever capacity we can,” said Sania.

“Together with Safa and a few other people we hope to help as many families as possible in this difficult time and make a little bit of a difference,” she added.

Many other sporting stars including Bajrang Punia and former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir have taken steps to help people in need, at a time when the entire world is combating COVID-19.