New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known as much for his cricket as he is for his skills on social media. And with the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, Neesham took to tell his followers how this lockdown has given him new perspective on life and that he would kill for a fried chicken burger.

Taking to Twitter, Neesham wrote: “It’s during times like these that you realise the things that really matter in life. It really puts everything into perspective. Shit I’d kill for a fried chicken burger.”

The pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill with events either getting cancelled or postponed and the one cricketing event that is currently in focus is the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI is now also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year. IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Ashish Nehra believes an IPL is possible in October. “Even if the IPL doesn’t happen in August, there are lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled. If things go back to normal around the world by October, we’ll have a 100 per cent clearance,” he pointed.