Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif after the two players urged people to follow the ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 as announced by the PM.

In order to combat the novel Coronavirus, PM Modi had on Thursday announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on Sunday, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

After the announcement, Yuvraj and Kaif asked people to follow the directions of the PM.

Here are the tweets:

Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 ! I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community.#IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 19, 2020

An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus. – #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges

– Avoid panic while buying essential supplies It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020

Following this, PM Modi also took to Twitter saying that this time whole India is with them.

“Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCorona,” said the PM.

Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/a6JJTh8gUWhttps://t.co/koRYZiRT6K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

As of now, India has reported around 250 positive cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths.