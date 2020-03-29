After India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 52 lakh to help the Indians fight the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his contribution by calling it a “brilliant fifty”.

“It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia

@narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath,” Raina has tweeted on Saturday.

Following this, Modi said: “That’s a brilliant fifty, @ImRaina! #IndiaFightsCorona.”

In addition to his contribution, the southpaw has also repeatedly shared messages for his followers on different social media platforms urging everyone to do their bit and stay at home to make the job easier for the healthcare professionals at the forefront of this fight.

Prior to Raina, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had also pledged Rs 50 lakh to help India fight COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the apex cricket body of India, BCCI, on Saturday decided to contribute Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The stop the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 20 and has infected around 1000, the country is under 21-day lockdown.