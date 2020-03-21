The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday extended its office closure to March 31 in compliance with the orders passed by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

It, meanwhile, said that the further decision would be taken as per the directions of the state government.

“As per government directions, the office of Mumbai Cricket Association will remain closed till 31st March 2020. Further decision would be taken as per the directions of Govt. of Maharashtra,” the MCA tweeted.

The MCA had earlier postponed all cricket matches that were to be played under its auspices between March 14 and March 31 due to the pandemic situation. It later said that its offices were shut from March 17 to March 21.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Maharashtra Cricket Association had also shut down their offices in amid the outbreak of the virus.

COVID-19, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has so far killed 4 and has infected around 250 in India. Talking about the globe, the virus has claimed more than 11,000 lives and has infected over 276,000.

(With inputs from IANS)