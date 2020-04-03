Spanish football’s top flight league, also known as La Liga, urged its clubs to introduce pay cuts as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the country into declaring a state of emergency.

Under Spanish law, companies can initiate ERTEs through which employees are handed temporary pay cuts and suspensions with the guarantee that they will retain their positions once they can go back to work.

“We are urging clubs to initiate ERTEs due to the special measures the government has taken to avoid and alleviate the negative impact COVID-19 is having on our sector so we are able to guarantee that the sector recovers when the crisis is over,” said LaLiga in its statement.

Spain is one of the worst hit countries in the world due to the virus with over 10,000 people dead. The country has reported over 1,12,000 cases of infection.

League champions Barcelona and former champions Atletico Madrid have already announced pay cuts to its teams. Both clubs have announced 70 percent on their active teams. While Barca’s pay cuts apply to its star-studded men’s football first team, the women’s football first team and the basketball side, Atletico’s pay cut applies to the men’s and women’s first team and Atletico Madrid B side.