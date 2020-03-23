Following the Sri Lankan government guidelines amid the outbreak of coronavirus, legendary wicketkeeper-batsman and President of Marylebone Cricket Club Kumar Sangakkara is currently in self-quarantine after returning from the UK.

“I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I’m following government guidelines,” Sangakkara said as quoted by PTI via News First.

“I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had travelled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self quarantine. I registered myself with the police,” the former cricketer added.

Meanwhile, former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has also put himself under self-isolation after returning from England where he is serving as head coach of Sussex County.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week announced that no professional cricket will take place in the country till May 28 in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed more than 14,000 lives and has infected over 339,000.

(With inputs from IANS)