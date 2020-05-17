The Korean LPGA Championship returned to action here on Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted all sporting activities in March. The golf tournament grabbed global attention with very little live sports happening across the world.

Park Hyun-kyung won at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, recording her first victory since turning pro in 2018 to claim $180,000 of the $2.5 million purse.

Park shot a final-round five-under-par 67 to finish 17 under for the tournament and was a shot ahead of Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-Jeong (71).

The South Korean men’s football season also got underway with the K-League starting earlier this month. The first match after the enforced break was played between Jeonbuk Motors and Suwon Bluewings.

The German Bundesliga also resumed on Saturday after a 65-day hiatus.

Five matches were played on the day with Borussia Dortmund headlining the Super Saturday against Schalke in the Revierderby, recording a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Signal Iduna Park.

Erling Braut Haaland, Raphael Guerrero (brace) and Thorgan Hazard got on the scoresheet as the Yellow Brigade got over the line in stunning style in the absence of the famous ‘Yellow Wall’ behind their back.