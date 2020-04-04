Understanding the gravity of the situation caused by the novel Coronavirus, Hockey India on Saturday announced an additional Rs 75 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund to help the countrymen fight the pandemic.

Notably, Hockey India on April 1 had announced the contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards the cause, however, the Hockey India Executive Board took a unanimous decision to grow the contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore.

“In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President of Hockey India.

“Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever we can,” he added.

Prior to Hockey India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had donated a sum of 51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, while the All India Football Federation had pledged Rs 25 lakh in fight against COVID-19.

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 in its bid to curb the rise of the deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 40 eminent sports personalities of the country via video call to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis caused by the novel coronavirus. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and India skipper Virat Kohli were also on the list.

The virus has so far killed 68 and has affected over 2900 in India as per the Health Ministry’s latest updates by Saturday afternoon.