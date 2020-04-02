To help India fight the pandemic Coronavirus, former India cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday pledged to donate his two years’ salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

The southpaw took to Twitter to give the news. Meanwhile, he also requested people to contribute.

“People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my two year’s salary to PM-CARES Fund. You should come forward too!” said Gambhir in his post.

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year’s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

The BJP lawmaker had on March 28 released Rs 1 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to PM-CARES Fund in fight against coronavirus.

Prior to this, Gambhir had offered to release rupees 50 lakh from his MPLAD fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

After PM Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown in the country, the Gautam Gambhir Foundation distributed food packets to poor people in his constituency in New Delhi.

COVID-19 has claimed 50 lives so far in India and has affected around 2,000.

As India faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, sports stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Virat Kohli to Hima Das and from Bajrang Punia to Neeraj Chopra, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts to help India overcome the pandemic.