In a recent development, it is being reported that five players have tested positive for COVID-19 across Spain’s top two divisions. The same has been confirmed in an official statement by the La Liga on Sunday.

“After carrying out the mandatory medical tests among essential staff at La Liga clubs in order to resume training, a number of positive COVID-19 cases have been detected,” the statement read.

It added that all the players who have been found to be coronavirus positive are symptomatic.

“Concretely, five positive cases have been detected among players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs, all of which are asymptomatic and in the latter stages of the virus,” the statement added.

“The identity of the players is unknown to LaLiga in line with data protection legislation. The aggregate results have been sent by LaLiga to the CSD (Spanish High Sports Council) and to the Spanish Ministry of Health,” it further said.

There has been no football match in Spain since 12 March in view of the coronavirus pandemic and only recently the organisers are mulling to restart the season by mid-June after the players resumed training.

Notably, Spanish giants Barcelona FC among other clubs have allowed individual training of their players since last week.