After announcing the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 in the wake of the novel coronavirus, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that first priority is people’s safety.

Notably, the BCCI on Friday suspended the 13th edition of IPL, which was earlier slated to commence on March 29.

“Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games,” Ganguly said in his first reaction as quoted by PTI.

With several games being cancelled or postponed, chances are high that the cash-rich league would be called off. In case, it is held despite all, it is likely to be conducted behind closed doors and more double-header games could take place in order to conclude the event in time.

However, the former India cricketer didn’t give any detailed answer on what would be the nature of the tournament.

“We will see what happens. It is too early to answer,” said Ganguly when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from April 15.

Asked whether the IPL franchises are happy, Ganguly said, “Nobody has a choice.”

The Indian government has banned all the visas till April 15 which might have forced Ganguly to suspend IPL till the date as it would have been tough for the foreign players to join their respective teams in time.

Apart from IPL, various other series or tournaments in India have been called off in the wake of the virus, including the India-South Africa ODI series, which was proposed to be held behind closed doors, getting cancelled.