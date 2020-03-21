In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the Delhi and District Cricket Association on Friday suspended all activities at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Dear Members…As the pandemic of COVID-19 grows further, we need to act immediately to keep DDCA family safe.

“All the activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium shall be suspended w.e.f from 20 Mar 2020. Work from home shall be implemented till further order…Your cooperation is solicited,” said DDCA in its Twitter handle.

In order to combat the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He has also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent the coronavirus.

As of now, India has reported around 250 positive cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths.

Meanwhile, PM Modi urged those who are above 60 years of age not to venture out of their homes for the next few weeks. He also ensured that there is no need to hoard foods and other items, as the government is taking steps to ensure no shortage of these items.