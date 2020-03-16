Amid the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing season of the UEFA Champions League could see its semifinals and the final being played in a period of four days in Istanbul.

According to a report on IANS via the telegraph.co.uk, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is considering to propose the idea, along with several others, during the emergency video conference meetings on Tuesday to decide the fate of this year’s continental club competitions.

If the idea is agreed, the same would apply to the Europa League where the final is due to take place in the Polish city of Gdansk.

The UEFA had last week postponed all the Champions League and Europa League games that were scheduled to be played on March 17 and 18 till further notice.

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed. Full statement: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 13, 2020

Another idea likely to be proposed is to condense all the quarter-final and semi-final games, which originally have the home and away leg, into one-off knockout matches to conclude them within a week. Whereas, the remaining second legs of the Round of 16 matches are to be played as normal once the game is allowed to return in Europe.

Juventus player Daniele Rugani tested positive after which the entire squad was placed under quarantine. Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was also tested positive last week forcing the entire squad into self-isolation.