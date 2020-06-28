Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor feels that the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia could be moved out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Victoria. According to him, an intense Australia-India contest must be played in front of a capacity crowd.

Notably, the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria have increased in the last few days.

“I think there might be some sort of deal with the MCG and Cricket Australia (CA) which means that they have to have the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, but could it move? Yes it could,” he told Channel Nine’s Sports Sunday.

“If you look at what’s happening around Australia, by Christmas time the MCG may only be able to host 10,000-20,000 people, which is not going to look great when you’ve got a real iconic Test match.”

Taylor also suggested that venues like Optus Stadium in Perth and Adelaide Oval might be vying to host the Test.

“You move that match to Optus Stadium or even the Adelaide Oval, you’re going to get full venues.

“Adelaide in particular loves watching the Indians play. The India-Pakistan World Cup match sold out in 52 minutes or something a few years ago.

“The Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium will be working hard to try and get that game because they would look better with full crowds.”

Australia are expected to play their first Test match of the post corona world in November against Afghanistan. They will then be up against India in December.