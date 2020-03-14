The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday suspended all the ongoing and upcoming domestic competitions due to the massive outbreak of the deadly Novel Coronavirus disease.

UPDATE: In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, all domestic matches have been put on hold. More details 👉 https://t.co/4J2CtXzvr9 pic.twitter.com/RopOjSfYZX — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 14, 2020

Few of the suspended fixtures include the Irani Cup tie – it was scheduled to be played between Saurashtra and the Rest of India from March 18 – and the Women’s Challenger Series from March 29.

“In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, Women’s Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women’s Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice,” BCCI said in a statement on the official website.

Earlier on Friday, the board had decided to postpone the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. According to the notice, the IPL 2020 was rescheduled for an April 15 start.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah declared in an official statement on Friday.

The deadly COVID-19 has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people and killing more than 5,400 people across the world. In India two casualties have been reported so far, while the virus has already affected more than 80 people.