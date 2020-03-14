New Zealand’s ongoing tour to Australia for the three-match ODI series has been called off due to the restrictions imposed by the Kiwi government on the those entering the country.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, the New Zealand government on Saturday tightened its border restrictions and included Australia on the list of countries from which those entering New Zealand would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

This restriction will come into effect from March 15 midnight (10pm Sydney time).

This compelled the travelling Black Caps to return to their homes before the restriction is imposed, which implies that it will not be able to participate in the two remaining ODIs of the series.

Hence, the remaining two matches, which were slated to be played on Sunday in Sydney and Hobart on Friday (March 20), have been called off.

Notably, the first ODI between the sides took place on Friday where Australia thrashed the visitors by 71 runs at a spectator-less SCG.

However, the development also force this month’s three-match T20I series of Australia in New Zealand starting March 24 in Dunedin to be called off as the mandatory self-isolation period would also apply to the Australian squad as soon as it crossed the border into New Zealand.

Meanwhile, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps’ opening ODI against Australia.