Conundrum continues over team combination as India set to fuzz out of T20 WC

If there is no unexpected turnaround, the Indian team is set to bid farewell to the T20 World Cup after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan first and a loss to New Zealand on Sunday. With high expectations, the team had reached the World Cup this time, but the performance of Indians has been very disappointing so far.

Now with this defeat, India’s chances are very bleak to reach the semifinals. India now needs to win their three remaining matches vs Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia while hoping that other results and the net run rate equation go their way.

The team looked badly torn apart in the high-pressure match with Pakistan while playing with the wrong team combination against New Zealand had to bear the brunt.

After losing two matches, fingers have started being raised on Captain Virat Kohli and the team management’s decisions to stick with non-performing players. Questions have also started being raised on the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Why Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s best bowlers, has been left out of the team, hardly anyone has the answer. It is also a mystery that why Ashwin was not found in the playing team in England tour and now he was not kept in the team in two important matches. In the name of a mystery spinner, only the captain can justify the selection of Varun Chakraborty.

If both Varun and Ashwin were included in the team, then at least the Indian team would have been strong in the bowling. Anyway, looking at Ashwin’s experience if one of the two is to be selected in the team, then most of the people will give Ashwin a place in the team, but the Indian team management and captain Kohli may think something else.

Hardik Pandya’s role in the team is hardly understood by anyone. It is known to all that Hardik Pandya has not been able to recover from a shoulder injury. He has been kept in the team for use as a fifth bowler but he is unable to bowl. He did not bowl against Pakistan.

India played three medium-pacers against New Zealand in which Mohammed Shami did an over, Hardik Pandya 2 overs, and Shardul Thakur, who was brought in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowled only one over. Now hardly anyone has the answer that when Shardul had to get only one over, why was he brought into the team.

After losing the match against Pakistan, Shami was criticized a lot and many people including the captain came out in his defense. But if we talk about his performance, then Mohammed Shami has hardly been seen in his old colors in these two matches. He also gave runs at an average of more than 11 against Pakistan, and in yesterday’s match also conceded 11 runs in just one over. Now, he has neither speed nor line length is going well, but Kohli’s faith is still in him. Ishan Kishan was brought in place of Suryakumar Yadav in the batting but he also could not do well.

Looking at the way Kohli responded to the question about the team selection in the press conference after the loss with Pakistan, it seems that Kohli and BCCI are above questions. No one can raise a finger on his decision. But now the Indian team management including Kohli is being heavily criticized on social media.

There is also a mistake in reading the pitch from the team management. Everyone knows the importance of dew in Dubai. So in these conditions only slow bowlers can be more useful. But still, Ashwin has been seated outside.

No team becomes weak or strong in a day. The Indian team as well as the BCCI, host of this T20-World Cup, is responsible for the sad farewell of India from the mega event. BCCI bypassed the crucial role of dew and kept the match in Dubai from 7:30 pm to ensure that as much revenue was received through TV ads. During the IPL, the toss was the deciding factor in most of the games, but BCCI ignored this while deciding the match timings.