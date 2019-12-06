In the pre-match press conference ahead of the much-awaited Manchester Derby, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clarified that Anthony Martial, though not a definite starter, will play his part in the match but Paul Pogba will give the crucial encounter a miss.

After an impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in which the Red Devils won 2-1, Solskjaer will now have to lead his men to a tough challenge against the defending Premier League Champions- Manchester City.

Earlier it was doubtful whether Martial would be fit in time to play the Manchester Derby after he picked up an injury against Aston Villa. However, he is set to return against City but his compatriot Pogba will still not be available for selection in the XI.

“We hope to have Anthony definitely for part of the game — I’m not sure if he’s able to start,” Solskjaer said.

“Paul probably won’t be, no,” he added.

When quizzed about when he is expecting Pogba to take the pitch again, Solskjaer stated, “As soon as possible, as quickly as possible.

“He’s out on the grass training. I said in 2019 so hopefully, we’ll see him before the New Year definitely,” he added.