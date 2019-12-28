In a recent development, it has been confirmed that Barcelona star Carles Alena, who has struggled to get game time with this season, will spend the second half of the campaign with Real Betis.

Barca have in fact loaned the young midfielder to the fellow La Liga club Real Betis for the remainder of the ongoing season.

The Barca star, who has featured for Spain Under-21 side in the International football circuit, was in the starting XI for Barcelona in their first league game of the season but has not been a regular starter for them ever since. In fact, he has featured for the club on just three more occasions.

Earlier in the month, Ernesto Valverde admitted that he would have liked to use Alena more this season given how he had performed against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The loan deal has been confirmed on Barcelona’s official website on Saturday. The deal reportedly does not include an option to buy him permanently.

With the deal confirmed, Alena is set to make his debut for Betia against Deportivo Alaves on 5 January.