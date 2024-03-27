Colsaerts leads team to Hero Indian Open Pro-Am win

Nicolas Colsaerts, who called the DLF Golf and Country Club a tough course, got down to business as the Hero Pro-Am ahead of the Hero Indian Open was conducted Wednesday morning.

The former Ryder Cup player from Belgium, who has three DP World Tour wins against his name in a total of 10 pro wins, carried his team comprising three ladies – Anjali Chawla, Meera Luthra and Kusum Anand – to a fine win.

They aggregated 37-under and were three better than the team lead by Romain Langasque, whose teammates were Masni Eriza, Prathmesh Moharil and Narinder Dagar, father of India’s top women’s pro, Diksha Dagar.

Last year’s runner-up Yannik Paul, also had a good look at the course, as his team was third. His teammates were Golien Kipgen, Saurabh Uppal and Rohit Kapoor.

The prizes were given away by Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman.

1. Team (Anjali Chawla; Meera Luthra; Kusum Anand; Nicolas Colsaerts) @ 37-under

2. Team (Masni Eriza; Prathmesh Moharil ; Narinder Dagar; Romain Langasque) @ 34-under

3. Team (Golien Kipgen; Saurabh Uppal; Rohit Kapoor; Yannik Paul) @ 33-under