Cold and wet weather in Adelaide before India’s game against Bangladesh

Rain had initially threated to wash out India’s high-profile ICC Men’s World T20 Super 12 Group 2 league game on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It had rained there before the match and rains were predicted on match day too before the weather relented to help the world’s cricket fans witnessing one of the most memorable T20 thrillers in which India trumped Pakistan on the last ball.

It rained in Sydney too ahead of India’s second match in the league on October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The weather cleared just before the commencement of the match and India secured two more points with their second successive victory in the round robin league.

The sky was overcast at Perth too, where India lost to South Africa last night, and there too rains held off enabling the full match to take place.

Meanwhile the Indian team arrived in this city of churches today evening welcomed by wet weather.

It rained here too and the temperature is hovering around the 11 degree Celcius mark early this evening with the forecasters’ saying it will dip to even 9 later in the night when they predict more rains to fall.

Tomorrow too it is expected to be cold and wet, but on November 2 — when India cross swords with Bangladesh — the rains are expected to stay away, as per the weather forecasters.

India are currently in second spot on the table with four points following the five-wicket defeat last night to South Africa who are in the lead the table with five points in their kitty with two games in hand.

Bangladesh too have four points but with an inferior net run rate of minus 1.533 as compared to India’s plus 0.844 going into the clash. A washout will thus favour India more than their rivals.

Zimbabwe, with three points to their credit, are in the fourth spot while Pakistan (2 from 3) and the Netherlands (0 from 3) are lying fifth and sixth respectively.

It is a crucial game for India and they need to win it to ensure they are on the right path to the semi- finals.