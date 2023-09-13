CM Naveen Patnaik announces financial support of Rs 10 Lakh each to Asian game-bound Odisha athletes

Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday announced financial support for the state’s athletes, who are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in China, to held from September 23 to October 8.

Each Asian Games-bound athlete will receive Rs 10 lakhs each, to support their training, preparation, and participation in the prestigious sporting event.

For the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 13 athletes from Odisha have qualified, including Kishore Jena in Athletics; Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali swain (Rowing); Anupama Swain (Ju-Jitsu); Neha Devi Leichondam (Kayaking & Canoeing); Pyari Xaxa (Football); Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas (Hockey) and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in Rugby.

Wishing them the best, CM Patnaik expressed hope that the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.