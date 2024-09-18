Chris Jordan returns to TKR as CPL 2024 home leg begins on Wednesday

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 home leg kicks off on Wednesday, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have received a significant boost with the return of England international Chris Jordan.

The 35-year-old fast bowler, who previously played five matches for TKR in 2019, is set to make his mark again as he replaces the injured USA fast bowler Ali Khan for the remainder of the tournament. Jordan’s return is eagerly anticipated, especially after his standout performance in June, where he achieved a historic T20I hat-trick against the USA.

Jordan’s reintegration into the TKR squad comes at a crucial time, adding depth to their bowling lineup as they gear up for their home fixtures. His experience and proven track record are expected to strengthen the team’s prospects in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, the defending champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors, are grappling with their own challenges. Their captain, Imran Tahir, has been ruled out for approximately ten days due to injury. The 45-year-old leg-spinner had already missed their recent match against Barbados Royals, where Shai Hope stepped in as captain.

Hope will continue to lead the team in Tahir’s absence, with the Warriors hoping to manage without their key spinner.

Adding to the Amazon Warriors’ woes, allrounder Romario Shepherd is also recovering from a toe injury sustained during training. Shepherd, who played a pivotal role in last season’s title-winning campaign, has featured in only one game this season.

To mitigate the loss, the Warriors have enlisted Nathan Sowter, an Australia-born English wrist-spinner, as a temporary replacement for Tahir. Sowter, known for his agility and impressive performances with Oval Invincibles and Desert Vipers, brings additional spin options to the squad.