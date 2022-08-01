Chess Olympiad witnesses great sportsmanship

On Sunday, a Jamaican player demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship at the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Kanep Meelis, 39, of Estonia, fainted while playing against Jamaican Shaw Jaden.

When Meelis passed out after Jaden’s 39th move, he was in a winning position.

He was airlifted to a private hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

The Estonian passed out around 7 p.m., four hours after the third round began.

Rather than letting the clock run out and winning the game, Jaden offered a draw, which the team captain accepted.

The score was 3.5-0.5 in favour of Estonia.

According to FIDE, arbiter Geert Bailleul, a trained nurse, attended to Meelis immediately with the assistance of sector managers Omar Salama and Nebojsa Baralic.