Chelsea sent across a moving message for Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

Abhishek has been in hospital along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also battling the coronavirus.

Abhishek’s actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19 on July 27.

Jr. Bachchan took to social media to reveal a letter that he received from Chelsea captain Azpilicueta. His post read: “This made my week. Thank you so much Chelsea FC. The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea.”

Abhishek, who is known to be a Blues fan, was referring to the FA Cup final between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal. The letter sent from Chelsea was dated July 16 and Abhishek shared it with the world ahead of the championship clash.

“Dear Abhishek, We heard you aren’t very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best,” the letter from Chelsea, undersigned by skipper Azpilicueta, read.

“I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times.

“On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes,” the letter added.