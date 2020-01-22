After Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, club’s centre-back Andreas Christensen pointed out that the Blues are dropping too many points at home.

“For us it is very disappointing, we want to make this a tough place to come and play but the facts right now are we are dropping too many points at home, like today when for some reason we could not hold on to a win in the last minutes,” Christensen said after the match as quoted by club’s official website on Wednesday.

Jorginho drew the first blood for Chelsea in the 28th minute after converting from 12 yards, minutes after David Luiz was shown a red card.

“The first 30 minutes I thought we were on top,” Christensen said.

“We were aggressive, we tried to control the game with a lot of energy and that worked. As soon as we got the first goal and Arsenal went down to 10 men, we had a hard time adjusting to that even though we should be able to manage, but then in the break inside (the dressing room), we said we wanted to come out with a lot of energy again and try to control it and really go for the second goal,” he added.

The Gunners levelled things in the 63rd minute, courtesy Gabriel Martinelli. In the 84th minute, Cesar Azpillicueta again took the hosts in the driving seat before Hector Bellerin brought Mikel Arteta’s side back into the game in the 87th minute.

“We worked hard for the second goal which is why we are very disappointed that basic errors allowed them into the game,” said Christensen.

“We worked incredibly hard to get the second goal after Arsenal had scored and we finally got it and for some reason we were not aggressive enough outside of own box at that moment (when they equalised again),” he added.