Chelsea staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 final at Stadion Miejski, Poland, lifting the trophy after a dominant display following a slow start.

Chelsea endured a shaky start, falling behind in the 9th minute after Isco’s clever setup allowed Abde Ezzalzouli to break the deadlock. The Blues’ Blues’sloppy play in possession proved costly, leaving them trailing 0-1 at halftime as they struggled to find their tempo at the break.

In the second half, the introduction of skipper Reece James by manager Enzo Maresca proved pivotal, as Chelsea turned the game around. Enzo Fernández equalised with a 65th-minute header, sparking a relentless attacking display.

The Blues added three more goals by Nicolas Jackson (70th minute), Jadon Sancho (83rd minute) and Moises Caicedo (90+1st minute) to seal a convincing 4-1 victory.

Having already secured a UEFA Champions League 2025/26 spot, will not feature in next season’s Europa League. They also became the first non-Spanish club to defeat a La Liga side in a European final since 2021.

Chelsea made history by becoming the first club to win all four major UEFA club titles and completing the quadruple; the Conference League is the first trophy for the English side.

For Real Betis, this was their first-ever European final, ending their 2024/25 season without silverware. Chelsea’s triumph marks another milestone in their storied European legacy.