With the transfer ban now being lifted, Chelsea are free to add more players to their squad. Reports emerging from England are also claiming that the Blues are pretty much keen on strengthening their squad and be in the race to finish top four in the ongoing season. They are now reportedly leading the race to rope in star attacker Timo Werner.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reportedly wants to strengthen the attack aspect of his team’s game and for the same, he wants to include Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window. The Blues are also said to be ahead in the race in which other teams like Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be contesting.

A report carried by UK’s outlet The Telegraph claims that Chelsea have tried to inquire whether or not there is a release clause in Wener’s contract which could possibly be activated in the January transfer window.

This is because there has been a slight confusion regarding the same- sometimes the release clause has been quoted as low as £25.6million while at other times it has been quoted as £51.2million. The Blues want to be very clear before they submit their official bid.

On the other hand, Leipzig will also try and not part ways with their star striker who has already scored 23 goals in 24 matches this season.