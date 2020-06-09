Former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga feels that the opportunity to earn at least 10 times more money with less damage to the body is the reason modern-day cricketers around the world are making a career as T20 specialists.

The former skipper from the Caribbeans suggested that it is no surprise that more and more cricketers are making a career as T20 specialists.

“Human instinct will tell you that if that opportunity (to) earn 10 times the amount of money by putting 10 times less wear and tear on your body, that’s the decision that you will make without batting an eyelid,” he said during Wisden and CricViz’s The Greatest T20 podcast as quoted by PTI.

“That is what I think has been the case with a lot of cricketers, not only in the West Indies but across the globe,” he added.

Ganga also stated that the rise of T20 cricket around the world has allowed a bigger pool of cricketers to earn money by just playing in various T20 leagues even if they do not get to play for the country.

“With T20 cricket you realise that it’s not just about playing T20Is for your national team,” said the 41-year-old.

“There are so many opportunities for players now. Players who don’t even go on to play international cricket, they’re playing in T20 franchise competitions all across the globe and making a living out of it.”

“Like anything else in life, if you dedicate your time, your resources, and you train with a unity of focus in something, you would be able to achieve a fair amount of success,” he said.

“So if there wasn’t T20 cricket, I still think a guy like Andre Russell or Sunil Narine would have played international cricket for the West Indies, in the 50-over format and even in Test cricket as well. Their focus would have shifted in that area,” he added.