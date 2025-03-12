Champions Trophy is done, next goal ICC T20 World Cup: Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been instrumental in India’s recent dominance in white-ball cricket. With the Men-in-Blue clinching back-to-back ICC titles in a span of nine months — the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, in June last year and the recently concluded Champions Trophy in Dubai, the star all-rounder said that the most beautiful feeling for him is to just step out onto the field wearing the iconic blue jersey of India.

Now, with two major trophies in the bag, Pandya has already set his sights on the next big challenge, the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year. As he gears up for the marquee event, his focus remains on ensuring India extends its dominance in limited overs cricket.

With the tournament on home soil, India will not only have the advantage of familiar conditions but will also enter with additional pressure of being the defending champions.

“I love wins like this where everyone comes there, puts their heart out and you know I think this was for India, this was for Bharat. The Champions Trophy is done, next goal ICC T20 World Cup in India, lifting the cup,” Pandya said.

Redemption after 2017 heartbreak

Despite heading into the 2017 Champions Trophy final as the favourites, India had famously lost the title to arch-rivals Pakistan. Notably, though, Pandya led the counterattack with a blistering 76 off 43 balls to help India recover from a precarious 72/6 chasing a target of 339. He shared an 80-run stand for the seventh wicket off just 57 balls before being run out after a mix-up with his partner Ravindra Jadeja. But despite his valiant effort, India suffered a crushing 180-run defeat.

Now, a senior member of the team, Hardik was one of the few players from that squad to feature in this final. This time, he turned the script around beautifully, scoring a crucial 18 off 18 in the death overs to put the game firmly in India’s hands.

“2017, the work was left. You know I could not finish the job back then. And I am very very glad that tonight is the night where I can say that you know what, I am a Champions Trophy winner as well. So, sounds good I think.” said Hardik.

Hunger still on

The 31-year-old made it clear that he is far from done and is determined to win more trophies for India. With back-to-back triumphs, including last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he is eager to keep adding to his growing list of achievements.

“For me, it has always been about winning as many championships as I can.

“I did say when we won in 2024 that this is not done, I still need 5-6 more trophies there. I am very happy that one more is added. The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey has always been about how I can make sure that my team can win.”

He emphasised that the joy of stepping onto the field in blue is as strong as ever and that the victory feels even more special to him, as it was a true team effort with every player contributing to the success.

“And it’s very very satisfying, very very calming, very very happy moment for me that every time I step on the field. You know, somehow even if I don’t confirm that the team wins, I think that’s the most beautiful feeling which I have.

“Everyone came out there and you know showed their class at the same point of time, the belief which they have,” he pointed out.