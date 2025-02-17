Champions Trophy: India are much ahead, clash against Pakistan going to be one-sided, feels Harbhajan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed that the Rohit Sharma-led team’s much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy is going to be a one-sided affair with Men in Blues having an edge over their arch-rivals.

Both teams are scheduled to take on each other at Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, Harbhajan termed the clash “overhyped” due to Pakistan’s poor form in the recently concluded Tri-Nation Series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand twice – first in the league stage and then in the final in their backyard as the matches were played in Lahore and Karachi – two of the three venues of the Champions trophy. Pakistan’s only win came against South Africa chasing 353 in Karachi earlier this week.

“The match between India and Pakistan is overhyped because there is nothing in it. India are very solid side while Pakistan recently lost to New Zealand at home. Pakistan are very inconsistent team and if you look the stats of both teams’ players, you will get a clear picture,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran cricketer highlighted the struggle of their star batter Babar Azam in the Tri-Nation Series and called the Mohammad Rizwan-led side “inexperienced”.

“I feel stats are made out of those matches which were played before and no one can predict the future. But as a prediction, I feel there is a lot of difference in both teams. Indian team is looking mature while Pakistan are looking like an inexperienced side. They only have Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and in bowling too, they are not in form,” the former cricketer said.

“Their main batter – Babar’s average against India is 31 while Rizwan’s average against India is 25. Fakhar Zaman, who is the only opener in their side, has an average of 46 against India which is good. He has the ability to take the game away from you and he is a proper batter in their side,” Harbhajan added.

He continued and pointed out the poor averages of Faheem Ashraf (12.5) and Saud Shakeel (8) against India. On contrary, Harbhajan mentioned captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and KL Rahul’s recent form in the ODIs.

“Whereas India are very strong side as Rohit, Gill and Axar Patel are in form. Kohli also scored a half-century (in the third ODI against England) but he is not in his peak form. I feel he will score runs in the Champions Trophy. KL Rahul is also having a good form. In the bowling too, they’re also in good form,” he said.

Ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand on February 19, Harbhajan believes Pakistan will face a heavy defeat against Blackcaps as they suffered in the recent Tri-Nation Series.

“New Zealand will again hammer Pakistan in the opening match of the tournament. They have understood how to tackle Pakistan. I feel the match between India and Pakistan will be a one-sided affair as India are very much ahead of Pakistan,” the 44-year-old said.

Before signing off the video, Harbhajan pointed out the high averages of Indian batters against Pakistan – Kohli (52), Shreyas Iyer (67), Rohit (51) and Hardik Pandya (69). The former spinner added that the same stats are with Indian bowlers against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan last played each other in the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York where India won the tie by nine runs. In their last ODI meeting in the 2023 World Cup, India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.