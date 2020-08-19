Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday got the better of RB Leipzig and defeated them 3-0 in the semifinals of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2019-20 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. The result saw the French team qualifying for their first-ever final in Europe’s premier club competition.

Even though PSG had fielded two of their most prolific footballers in Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, the night belonged to Angel Di Maria as he scored one and set up the other two for the Parisians.

Both Mbappe and Di Maria were returning from injuries with the Argentine playing for the first time since March. While the former got his first start after the injury last month and lacked the brilliance upfront, Di Maria looked at his usual best and emerged as the real difference between PSG and RB Leipzig.

The Ligue 1 champions had taken to the field with the mindset to dominate the German team from the word go. Their intention was made clear when an early strike by Neymar ricocheted off the post.

Leipzig tried to match their opponents’ intent but failed to offer any real threat to PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico, deputizing for the injured Keylor Navas.

PSG did not take more than 13 minutes to establish their superiority when Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos headed home Di Maria’s curling free–kick.

Thomas Tuchel’s mean were not wait till the second half to extend their lead as Leipzig players were caught in possession in the 42nd minute to allow Neymar to produce a moment of magic. The Brazilian delightfully flicked the ball to an unmarked Di Maria, who slotted home in the area.

At the break, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann made two changes and his side started the second half the brighter of the two sides.

But the Germans’ joy was short-lived as in the 56th minute Di Maria again took advantage of some slack Leipzig defending to cross for Juan Bernat to head home PSG’s third goal.

Paris Saint-Germain will now face either fellow French side Lyon or German powerhouses Bayern Munich in next Sunday’s final.