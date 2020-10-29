Marcus Rashford proved to be the super-sub of the night as he scored a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-0 beating of RB Leipzig in their second-round match of group stage in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

Teenager Mason Greenwood looked set for the headlines after his goal had given United the lead at the Old Trafford. However, Rashford grabbed all the limelights after coming off the bench and scoring thrice in a span of 18 minutes.

French forward Anthony Martial had put the final nail on the German team’s coffin with his 87th minute penalty to take United at the top of Group H.

In another match of the same group, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Istanbul Basakeshir. Bioty Moise Kean scored a brace for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, in what was supposed to be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but didn’t due to the former’s COVID-19 positive report, Juventus fell short of Barcelona.

The Catalans won 2-0 at the Juventus Stadium with Lionel Messi registering a stand-out performance at Ronaldo’s home. Juventus, meanwhile, had their stars to curse as three goals from their striker Alvaro Morata was declared off-side.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner set up Osumane Dembele for Barcelona’s openerafter quarter of an hour in Turin. Messi got into the act himself as well when he scored from the 12 yards spot in the stoppage time.

The Spanish team are at the top of standings in Group B with six points from two matches. Juventus stand with three points. The reverse fixture takes place on December 8.

In a Group R match, Borussia Dortmund were save from the embarrassment of sharing points with Zenit St. Petersburg after Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland scored late for them.

“It was difficult today. We had the ball a lot and we had to be patient and not rush things,” Haaland told Sky.

“We knew the chances would come, and in the end it is three very important points,” he added.