CAS rejects wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for silver medal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday rejected wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a silver medal following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to being 100 grams overweight.

Phogat had reached the final of the Wrestling (50 kg category) but was barred from competing in the gold medal bout after her weight was found to be 100 grams above the permissible 50 kg limit.

Despite this, she appealed to the CAS, seeking the silver medal since she was within the weight category during her semifinal bout. However, the CAS dismissed her appeal.

The operative part of the order stated, “The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed.”

A detailed order will be released later.

Reacting to the CAS order, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at CAS to dismiss Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOA is reportedly exploring further legal options to challenge the CAS ruling.