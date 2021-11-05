Cape Town to host third test match of India v/s South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday that the third Test between India and South Africa will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3 to 7, 2022. The first and third Tests of the Freedom Trophy were planned to be held at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Apart from this modification in the itinerary, Pretoria’s hosting of the Boxing Day Test remains unchanged. The first ODI will be played at Boland Park in Paarl, followed by two further ODIs in Cape Town.

The first two T20Is of the four-match T20I series will be played in Cape Town, with the remaining two T20Is being played in Paarl. India will visit South Africa for an all-format series between December 17 and January 26.

“Cricket South Africa is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI,” CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said in a release.

“This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket South Africa, together with the people of the world celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birthday. We are indeed indebted to India for its support of our cricket efforts over the years. We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

South Africa won the Test series 2-1 the previous time India travelled South Africa for an all-format tour in 2018, while India won the ODI and T20I series 5-1 and 2-1, respectively.

(With IANS inputs)