Kiwi fast-bowling star Trent Boult has revealed that he used to have braces on his teeth when he was selected for a potential Test cricket debut way back in 2011 and he had to get that issue sorted before flying to Australia.

Boult made his Test debut at Hobart against the Aussies and it was the New Zealand side which went on to win the contest by seven runs in a thrilling contest.

“I had braces the week before I got selected and I remember going to the orthodontist and saying: ‘I can’t go to Australia with a set of braces on my teeth’,” the left-arm seamer told the podcast on the Black Caps’ YouTube channel during a chat with teammate Kyle Jamieson as shared on stuff.co.nz.

“I specifically remember it, I walked out there to bat, absolutely packing myself and Brad Haddin looked at me and goes ‘mate, does your mother know where you are?’.

Boult was just 22 and he shed light upon the traditional Australian welcome when he walked out to bat.

Notably, Boult was drafted in late in the squad as Daniel Vettori had sustained an injury.

Ever since making his Test debut, Boult has come a long way and has 267 wickets against his name from 67 Tests and is fourth on New Zealand’s all-time list of wicket-takers behind Richard Hadlee, Vettori and Tim Southee.