Roger Federer has revealed that it was in 2009 when he first thought about how long he could play tennis and 10 years later he has still not been able to put an answer to the question.

“I think in 2009 I questioned it for the first time. (It has been) 10 years and here I am. I’m exactly where I wanted to be at this age,” Federer was quoted as saying by Reuters ahead of his exhibition matches in South America.

At the age of 38, the former world number one knows that the time to hang his boots is only getting closer with each passing day. But he plans to continue playing till his health permits.

“My retirement will depend on my health. At the moment I do not see any reason to retire. I did not think I would play beyond 35, 36 years and here I am. I am doing well physically. I cannot predict when it will be time to stop,” the Swiss maestro added.

On being asked how he hopes to retire, Federer said the process might get emotional but he wouldn’t want it to be “too difficult”.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end. I hope it’s just going to be somewhat emotional I guess and nice. I just hope it’s going to be good, the whole process, and not too difficult,” he added.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slams, the highest by any male singles player, in his professional career of more than 20 years. But his last slam came in January 2018 when he defeated Rafael Nadal for his sixth Australian Open title.

But the veteran has still managed to keep himself active in the top-tier of the game and has won seven ATP titles since then, taking his tally 103 which is six shy of Jimmy Connors’ record of 109 in the open era. He will end 2019 at third in the ATP Rankings behind Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The eight-time Wimbledon Open winner stressed that despite age making it difficult to play like one’s old self, experience allows people to enjoy the moments more.

“With age, everything gets a bit more difficult. But at the same time, with experience also you can savour the moments more,” he added.