Can try to keep outside noise to a minimum: Brook

After being unveiled as England’s new white-ball captain, Harry Brook felt the team has the potential to rediscover their spark with the right mentality and environment. Brook took over from Jos Buttler after the latter stepped down following the team’s forgettable campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

“I think we can relax a little bit more. There was a lot of pressure on us from the outside that we were letting come inside, and it affected certain players. I would find myself coming across things I didn’t really want to see. As a group, we can try to keep the outside noise to a minimum,” he said.

Brook, who has made 70 appearances across the white-ball formats for England, and served as vice-captain, revealed that captaincy hadn’t been a primary goal but is excited to embrace the opportunity. Despite the pressure that comes with the role and taking over from Buttler, who led the team to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2022, Brook is clear about the kind of team he wants to shape.