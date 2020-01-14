Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are not restricted to a particular section of the society or a region but can be seen everywhere – university campuses, streets, parks and have now even entered an international cricket stadium.

Some spectators at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai were seen donning t-shirts with messages against the contentious legislation during the first of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia.

Pictures of these protesters have gone viral on social media. Videos later emerged in which private security guards are seen talking to these protesters.

There were certain sections of the media and journalists who have alleged that fans were banned from wearing black. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same and such news could be a hoax.

Notably, the passing of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill to become an act has met with massive protests throughout the country. The amendment grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees in India from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who have arrived in the country on or before 31 December 2014 on grounds of religious persecution in the home countries of these refugees.