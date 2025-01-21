Buttler backs family presence during tours amid BCCI’s new guidelines

As Indian players gear up to embrace BCCI’s new diktat curtailing family time on long overseas tours, England skipper Jos Buttler feels families accompanying players on long tours is ‘really important’ and doesn’t impact the cricket.

The BCCI has also advised state boards to not provide special arrangements for players wanting to travel with their families, while also making it mandatory for players to travel together in the team vehicle. Limited time with family members on tours was a contentious clause in the BCCI’s recently-circulated 10-point disciplinary policy for players.

India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has already voiced his apprehension with the clause that allows families no more than two weeks on tours exceeding 45 days.

“That’s a loaded question, isn’t it?” Buttler joked when indirectly asked about the matter in a press conference ahead of his team’s first T20I against India on Wednesday.

“I think it’s important. We live in a day and age now, which is a very modern world, and I think it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that.

“There’s a lot of cricket, people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID all that’s been highlighted as well. Absolutely, I don’t think it affects the cricket too much,” Buttler added.

He further explained: “I think it’s something that is very manageable. Personally, from my point of view, I think it’s really important to try and be able to share that with your family and lighten the load on being away from home”.

The BCCI stated that any relaxation on the family time rule would require prior approval from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India’s next tour will begin mid-February when they travel to the UAE for the ICC Champions Trophy. In the lead-up to the mega event, the Men-in-Blue will feature in five T20Is and three ODIs at home against England.