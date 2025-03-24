BCCI central contracts: Uma, Amanjot, Shreyanka among new additions

Young wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, offspinning allrounder Shreyanka Patil, seam-bowling pair of Arundhati Reddy and Titas Sadhu, and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, will join the likes of Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar in Grade C, as BCCI unveiled the list of centrally contracted women’s players for 2024-25 on Monday. The Grade C contracts offer a retainer value worth Rs 10 lakh.

The BCCI has awarded 16 contracts in all from the 17 they announced previously in April 2023. Contracts for the 2023-24 season weren’t made public. According to the updated list, the three cricketers — Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, were retained in Group A with a retainer value worth Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

Similarly, the BCCI retained four of the five members from the 2023-24 list in Grade B, offering a retainer value worth Rs 30 lakh. Barring left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, all the others — Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur featured in the list.

Advertisement

Joining Rajeshwari, the other notable absentees from the list are batters Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal, and leg spinner Priya Mishra. Deol returned from a long injury layoff to smash her maiden international century during the home ODIs against West Indies in January, while Rawal has made a sensational start to her international career, and has featured in every single squad since making her ODI debut against New Zealand in October. She was one of the breakout Indian players at WPL 2025.

The list, recommended by the women’s senior selection panel chaired by Neetu David and head coach Amol Muzumdar, is for a 12-month duration from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

India is next set to play ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, also featuring South Africa, in April followed by a tour of England in the summer as part of their FTP calendar, in the run-up to the 50-over World Cup they’re slated to host in September.

Annual contracts list:

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma

Grade C: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sidhu, Amanjot Kaur.