Businesses owned by Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the world of cricket. Throughout his glorious cricketing career, he played many memorable knocks for the country.

Everyone knows about his achievements in the game. The Indian captain MS Dhoni is 37-year-old and a terrific player on the field. The WK-Batsman also has great business insight. Even though we never wanted him to, retire from international cricket hence, like other smart cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Dhoni already has invested heavily to keep his future set.

1. Seven

Now, here’s a bit about how MSD knows what he is doing. Seven launched back in February 2016 and Dhoni was approached to be the brand ambassador, but he did them one better. Not only is he the brand ambassador, he also owns the footwear side of the brand. Masterstroke.

2. SportsFit by MS Dhoni

As we know it, Mahi is one of India’s fittest sportspersons and that pertains to his love affair with the gym. Interestingly, Dhoni has invested in this too. The former Indian skipper owns over 200 gyms across the country, under the name SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd.

3. Chennaiyin FC

Before Dhoni started playing cricket, he used to play as a goalkeeper for his school team. While his dream to play professional football could not turn into reality, Dhoni now owns a football team in Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC. Apart from Dhoni, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli also owns a football team in the high-profile league. While Virat has a stake in Goa FC, Sachin is the co-owner of Kerala Blasters.

4. Ranchi Rays

Apart from football, Dhoni has also invested in a Hockey team. The legendary cricketer is the co-owner of Ranchi Rays – the Jharkhand-based franchise which plays in the Hockey India League (HIL). Ranchi Rays were formerly known as the Ranchi Rhinos and had won the marquee tournament in 2015.

5.Mahi Racing Team India

If there was an option to invest in every single sport, MS Dhoni would be the first person to do so. The Ranch-born star also owns a Supersport World Championship franchise – Mahi Racing Team India. Telugu Film Star Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna had also joined hands with Dhoni’s racing team.

Dhoni’s love for luxurious cars and bikes is not hidden from anyone. He has a huge collection of expensive sports bikes.

6. Rhiti Group

The former Indian captain has stakes in Rhiti Sports which is a sports marketing & management company with star players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Faf du Plessis, and Mohit Sharma among the cricketers handled by the firm.

7. Khatabook

MS Dhoni recently invested in the Bangalore-based startup Khatabook and also became the brand ambassador of the app. The startup reportedly has raised 29 million USD so far and Dhoni is said to have invested an undisclosed amount in the company. The app helps small businesses across India manage their accounts and ledgers.

8. 7InkBrews

Dhoni also became a shareholder in a Food and beverage start-up, 7InkBrews, which launched its new range of products, artisanal chocolates, and beverages earlier this year. 7InkBrews launched its chocolates under the brand name of Copter7 – inspired by the iconic helicopter shot of Dhoni and his jersey number.

This Mumbai-based company was founded by Mohit Bhagchandani.

5. Mahi Hotel

This is one of the insufficiently famous business investments of MS Dhoni so far because very few people know that he also owns a hotel under the name of Hotel Mahi Residency. Notably, MS Dhoni-owned hotel does not have any other franchise. It is located in Ranchi, Jharkhand

10. Organic farming

Apart from various famous brands and sports teams, MS Dhoni has also invested his time and money in organic farming. He has been using around 10 acres of land in his 43-acre farmhouse located at Ring Road in Sembo village, Ranchi. Fruits and vegetables like strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, hock, and papaya are extensively cultivated in his luxurious farmhouse.

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy recently expanded its business in Dubai Dhoni Cricket Academy recently announced a strategic collaboration with Dubai-based Kricket’s Spero. As reported by cricketaddictor.com, young aspiring cricketers from all nationalities can apply for registrations to the academy. After MS Dhoni Cricket Academy’s expansion, here is a look at the entire list of MS Dhoni’s business ventures and investments.

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni’s net worth is estimated at ‘760 crore ($102 million) as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL.