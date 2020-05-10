Bundesliga, which is scheduled to resume the 2019-20 season on May 16 after a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faces another challenge as the entire squad of Dynamo Dresden is placed in a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dynamo, who are placed at the bottom in the second division of the top flight, will not be able to play their next week’s match against Hanover. Other than the players, the club have also placed the entire coaching and supervisory staff in isolation.

The setback comes three days after Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday allowed Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to resume the 2019-20 season.

“In the past few weeks, we have made an enormous effort, both in terms of personnel and logistics, to strictly implement all prescribed medical and hygienic measures,” said Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge as quoted by PTI via AFP.

“We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL. The fact is that we cannot train or participate in games in the next 14 days,” he added.

The German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert had earlier assured that the matches would follow strict health protocols that ban any spectator from entering the ground. He had said that the games without the spectator was not an ideal solution but admitted it was the only option to go for.

Clubs in Germany had already resumed training while more than 1700 players in the top two divisions were tested for COVID-19. The DFL informed on Monday that 10 positive cases had emerged and the players would continue to be tested till the league gets underway.

