The sporting world is waiting with bated breath for Germany’s Bundesliga to resume this weekend as it becomes the first high-profile sporting competition to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic forced almost all sporting activities to a complete halt.

However, as far as the on-field action is considered, little would have changed as Bayern Munich would resume their hunt for an eighth straight title.

Notably, it was decided last week by the German league organisers to resume the first and second divisions from 16 May after two months of suspension owing to the dreaded virus. For the league to resume, each team had to undergo a mandatory seven-day isolation period after testing for the coronavirus.

Table-toppers Bayern will begin the final nine matchdays with an away match against Union Berlin on Sunday. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund who are trailing the Bavarians by four points will take on Schalke on Saturday.

All the matches in the league would now have to be played behind closed doors to remain in sync with the strict health regulations. Only around 300 essential staff and officials have been allowed to remain in and around the stadium.

As far as players are concerned, they have been strictly told not to spit, celebrate in groups or touch hands of teammates. Meanwhile, some clubs are set to use music and cardboard cutouts of fans to enhance the atmosphere at matches.

The league is aiming to complete the season by the end of June for contractual reasons. However, it faces the risk of yet another suspension if things do not go according to plan and infections spreads among players or other personnel involved.

What is the opening weekend schedule for Bundesliga?

For the opening week, there are no Friday evening games. Here is the first-weekend schedule for Bundesliga after the COVID-19 pandemic interruption.

May 16, Saturday

7 pm: Dortmund vs Schalke

7 pm: RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

7 pm: Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin

7 pm: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn

7 pm: Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

10:30 pm: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

(All timings have been mentioned in the Indian Standard Time)

May 17, Sunday

7 pm: FC Koln vs Mainz

10:30 pm: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

May 18, Monday

12 am: Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

(All timings have been mentioned in the Indian Standard Time)

Where can I watch the Bundesliga on television?

All the matches of the Bundesliga will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Bundesliga?

The online streaming of all Bundesliga matches will be available on Hotstar.