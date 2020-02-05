Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes, who joined the club from Portuguese side Sporting, has said that he would want to follow the footsteps of his senior countrymate and former United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I also talked with Ole and he said he asked Cristiano about me. And he said good things about me, which is good,” Bruno was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

“Cristiano plays with me in the national team and he knows me, and for me he’s a good person. I want to follow his steps,” he added.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo played for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 before moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 34-year-old scored 84 goals for the Old Trafford club in 196 appearances.

Speaking about him, Fernandes said that he had a conversation with Ronaldo about the club and that the Juventus footballer said that he started living his dream while playing for the Red Devils and Fernandes is expecting to achieve the same.

“Yes, I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano. He just said good things about United. He said he started living his dream here and he started being a really good player here. I think he is happy with my transfer,” Fernandes said.

Another Portuguese star who played for United and Bruno’s former captain at Sporting, Nani has also been in contact with the youngster after his move to Manchester.

“I played with him, he was my captain at Sporting and I learnt some things from him. He sent me a message the other day and said he was very happy for me with my move,” said Bruno.

United signed Bruno from Sporting Clube de Portugal last week. The Portuguese put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.