Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes expressed his joy over his January move to Manchester United and called it “one of the best clubs in the world” and “the best club in England”.

Fernandes, who has proven to be a masterstroke in the midfield with 2 goals and 3 assists already in 5 Premier League appearances, also admitted that he had to improve his all-round game to meet the demands and to sustain himself at the highest level.

“My vision of coming to Manchester United is that I’m at one of the best clubs in the world, for me, the best club in England,” Fernandes said during in an interview with Talent Ain’t Enough on Instagram.

“My idea for the next years are doing better than I have until now.

“For me, in games it is not good enough because now is maybe the most difficult part. The players start to recognise your game, start to know how you move, how you pass, how you shoot and the things become difficult now.

“So now I need to improve more and to work more and understand more the teams who I play against because they will understand me better, but I need to be prepared to understand better the difficulties they can have.”

The 25-year-old Portugal international has justified his 55 million Euro price tag with three goals and four assists already in just nine outings for the Red Devils. He has also inspired the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led side to lift their performance as they are yet to lose since Fernandes’ arrival.

